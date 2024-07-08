Published 00:20 IST, July 9th 2024
Mumbai BMW Case: 11 Teams Formed To Nab Accused; Father Visited Accident Spot, Says Cops
Mihir was partying with friends in a bar in Juhu till the early hours of Sunday, after which he and his driver proceeded towards south Mumbai, as per officials.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Damaged BMW Involved in an Accident Parked at Worli Police Station, Mumbai | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
00:20 IST, July 9th 2024