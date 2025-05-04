New Video From Pahalgam Shows Panic-Stricken Tourists Running To Save Lives After Terror Attack

A new video from Pahalgam has emerged showing tourists running in a panic-stricken state. The video is from the downstream of the Basiran Valley in Pahalgam where the terror attack took place.

The footage is said to be from the time when tourists were running down the valley through a safer route to save their lives after terrorists began indiscriminately firing at people in the Valley meadow, the exact location of the attack.

The video was shot at around 3:35-3:40 pm on the day of the attack.

The visuals show men and women who looked like tourists rushing through the road in an attempt to escape the wrath of the terrorists.

The area looks like a busy street lined with small shops selling garments and local products, and it is believed to be not far from the actual site of the attack.

About The Pahalgam Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, is one of the deadliest in the recent history of the Kashmir Valley, claiming the lives of 26 people including 25 Indians who were from several Indian states and one foreign tourist from Nepal. The attack was carried out by Pakistan -based Islamist terrorists on non-Muslim tourists.

The Resistance Front (TRF), considered an affiliate of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later withdrew its statement.

India's Response To The Attack

The Indian government has vowed to track down the perpetrators of the massacre, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi granting "complete operational freedom" to the Indian armed forces to "identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers".