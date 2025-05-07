Operation Sindoor Effect: Schools And Colleges In Jammu, & Neighbouring Areas Shut Down

Operation Sindoor Effect: In view of the prevailing situation all School, Colleges & educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed on May 7, 2025.

This comes after India initiated Operation Sindoor, a targeted military operation on May 7, striking terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The air strikes reportedly eliminated several terrorists and destroyed key terror hideouts.

The training camps of three main terrorist organisations, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, have also been blown up. Notably, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba has also been destroyed in this retaliatory action.