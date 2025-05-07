sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Operation Sindoor | India Avenges Pahalgam Attack | India Strikes Pakistan | India Targets Terror Camps in PoK | Indian Action Against Pak | India-US Tariff Talks | IPL 2025 | India-UK Free Trade Agreement | Cong Gives Ammunition to Pak | CBSE Results 2025 | Nationwide Mock Drills |
Advertisement

Updated May 7th 2025, 08:12 IST

Operation Sindoor Effect: Schools And Colleges In Jammu, & Neighbouring Areas Shut Down

In view of escalating tensions after Operation Sindoor, educational institutes have been closed in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch.

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Follow: Google News Icon
Schools, colleges shut down after Operation Sindoor in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch
Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch | Image: Freepix

Operation Sindoor Effect: In view of the prevailing situation all School, Colleges & educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed on May 7, 2025.

This comes after India initiated Operation Sindoor, a targeted military operation on May 7, striking terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The air strikes reportedly eliminated several terrorists and destroyed key terror hideouts.

The training camps of three main terrorist organisations, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, have also been blown up. Notably, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba has also been destroyed in this retaliatory action.

After India's successful retaliation, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, “ The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 7th 2025, 08:12 IST