PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former President APJ Abdul Kalam On 10th Death Anniversary

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid the tribute to the country's “Missile Man of India”, Dr. APJ Abdul kalam remembering him as a "inspiring man" whose life and work continue to motivate millions of people.

Dr. Kalam, who served as President from 2002 to 2007, was not just a political figure but also a true nationwide icon.

His journey from a humble background in Rameswaram to the highest office in the land is an indication to perseverance, intellect, and commitment to education and scientific advancement.

As a scientist, he played a pivotal role in India's civilian space program and military missile development, earning him the moniker that would forever be associated with his name.

His contributions to the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998 consolidated India's position on the global stage.

Beyond his scientific ability, Dr. Kalam was a beloved figure known for his humility, accessibility, and profound connection with the youth.

He firmly believed in the power of dreams and often urged young Indians to "dream big" and work tirelessly to achieve their goals. His interactions with students, whether in auditoriums or through his numerous books like "Wings of Fire" and "Ignited Minds," were legendary.

PM Modi, in his tribute, highlighted Dr. Kalam's enduring legacy as a leader who dedicated his life to national service and scientific progress.

"His unwavering commitment to education, innovation, and his dream of a strong and prosperous India continue to inspire us all," the Prime Minister stated.

Indeed, Dr. Kalam’s emphasis on self-reliance, technological advancement, and ethical leadership remains highly relevant in contemporary India.

Yet, in his final moments, Dr. Kalam was doing what he loved most – engaging with young minds and inspiring them to reach for the stars.

Ten years on, his words, his values, and his spirit continue to guide and inspire, solidifying his place as one of India's most cherished and inspiring visionaries.