PM Modi Surpasses Indira Gandhi, Becomes India's Second-Longest Serving Prime Minister

New Delhi, India: In a significant political milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to become India's second-longest serving Prime Minister.

As of July 25, 2025, PM Modi has completed 4,078 days in office, exceeding Indira Gandhi's 4,077 consecutive days as Prime Minister from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

This achievement places the current prime minister just behind India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who holds the record for the longest continuous term.

PM Modi, now in his third consecutive term, first took oath on May 26, 2014, and has since led the nation through a transformative decade.

Beyond this latest record, PM Modi holds several other historic distinctions.

He is also the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister and the only non-Congress leader to have completed two full terms and secured re-election twice with a majority in the Lok Sabha.

His political journey, from serving as Gujarat's Chief Minister for over a decade to leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for more than ten years, to successive national victories, underline a remarkable path.

The ability to lead his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories (2014, 2019, and 2024) also puts him in the rare category.