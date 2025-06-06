PM Modi Walks Tall With Tiranga As He Inaugurates World's Highest Chenab Rail Bridge

J&K: On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab Rail Bridge, connecting Jammu to the Kashmir Valley. In an unprecedented move, the Prime Minister walked along the bridge with the tiranga raised high as he flagged off the train. This was not just an inauguration, it was a declaration of India’s strength and unity on soil that has witnessed both turmoil and triumph.

The Chenab Bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge, represents the resolve of a nation that refuses to bow to adversity.

The bridge is a marvel of modern engineering, but it also holds a message: India stands fearless, waving the Tiranga on the very land that has faced attacks in the past.

The Prime Minister’s walk was a symbolic moment which reflects the spirit of Operation Sindoor and the nation’s zero tolerance approach to terrorism.

In his first visit to J&K since the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack, he has solidified India’s commitment to defending every inch of our land against threats.

The Indian Army's moves marked a shift from restraint to offense, showcasing India’s readiness to retaliate against terrorism and protect its citizens and territory.

As the train rolled forward, it was more than a journey across states. It was a strategic statement that India’s unity is unshakeable and its flag flies highest where courage is most needed. This day will be remembered as a defining chapter in the story of a fearless, united, and resurgent India.

The success of Operation Sindoor stands as a shining example of India’s unwavering resolve against threats to sovereignty.

Launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, the operation demonstrated the strategic prowess of the Indian Army.