Pro Pakistan Handles Propagate False Attack Claims After Operation Sindoor

Updated May 7th 2025, 06:56 IST
Operation Sindoor: After India launched Operation Sindoor, a decisive and calibrated military operation targeting terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, several pro-Pakistan handles, are spreading false claims that Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase.
Reportedly, the video being circulated is old and is not indicative of any Indian site. Meanwhile, it's been found that the video is from sectarian clashes that took place in 2024, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
On the other hand, social media posts are falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed Indian Brigade Headquarters.
This comes after India displayed it zero-tolerance towards terrorism by striking against nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoJK in Response to Pahalgam Attack.
Post India's retaliatory move, several airports in the South Asian nation are closed under further notice, which includes Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ). Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights are expected to be impacted.
Published May 7th 2025, 06:44 IST