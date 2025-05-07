Pro Pakistan Handles Propagate False Attack Claims After Operation Sindoor

After India launched missile attacks against 9 terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, looks like the best Pakistan could do is spread false propaganda via social media handles. | Image: Republic Media Network

Operation Sindoor: After India launched Operation Sindoor, a decisive and calibrated military operation targeting terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, several pro-Pakistan handles, are spreading false claims that Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase.

Reportedly, the video being circulated is old and is not indicative of any Indian site. Meanwhile, it's been found that the video is from sectarian clashes that took place in 2024, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

On the other hand, social media posts are falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed Indian Brigade Headquarters.

This comes after India displayed it zero-tolerance towards terrorism by striking against nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoJK in Response to Pahalgam Attack.