Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally, Got Slapped for Breaching Security: Watch

Purnea: During a bike rally in Bihar, an overly enthusiastic man kissed Rahul Gandhi after breaching security.

The man managed to cross the security perimeter, hugged and kissed the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, while he was riding a bike, leading the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' along with RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

This incident was caught on camera by many others present there to be a part of the rally and instantly went viral on social media.

The video from the yatra shows a man suddenly coming to Rahul Gandhi and kissing him on his left shoulder before the security personnel pull him away. They are seen slapping the man as he tries to go towards the Congress leader again.

Security personnel reacted swiftly and immediately removed him from the area. He was pushed out of the secure zone without any reported injuries or further disruption.

What is the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'?

The 16-day, 1,300-kilometre Voter Adhikar Yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram and is aimed at raising concerns about alleged irregularities in Bihar's voter rolls. The campaign will traverse more than 20 districts before culminating in a public rally in Patna on September 1.

The Yatra entered its eighth day on Sunday and will conclude in Patna on September 1.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have alleged irregularities in the voter list, accusing the Election Commission of India of deliberately adding names of voters to favour the BJP.

However, The Election Commission of India has constantly denied the claims of vote theft and asked Rahul Gandhi to submit the evidence to along with an undersigned affidavit to prove his claims.