Railways' Unique Initiative For Students Appearing For UPPSC Exam: Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Train To Start At 6 am

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat To Start At 6 am On July 27, Day Of UPPSC Exam

Meerut: The Namo Bharat train services between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South has extended its operating hours on Sunday (July 27) due to the UPPSC RO/ARO examinations.

The Namo Bharat train will begin its journey at 6 am instead of the usual 8 am from New Ashok Nagar on Sunday. The train services will be available till 10 pm on the day of the examination.

This initiative was taken for the convenience of the students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) preliminary examination on July 27.

This step by the Indian Railways will help the large volume of candidates arrive at their examination centers on time and also make their journey hassle-free.

Thousands of students in Delhi-NCR will benefit from this decision.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officers stated that this adjustment in train timings will only take effect on July 27, the day of the examination.

Candidates appearing for the examination have been advised to carry their identity card and examination admit card to present as proof during the train journey.

Namo Bharat is the first rapid train service in India, offering a comfortable and high-speed travel experience.

Every day, thousands of people avail the services to travel between Delhi and Meerut.