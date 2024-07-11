Published 18:31 IST, July 11th 2024

Rajasthan Assembly Witnesses Ruckus Over Government's Claim of Decline in Crimes Against Women

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Rajasthan Assembly over the state government's claim that there has been a decrease in the cases of atrocities against women in its six-month tenure. Dissatisfied over the reply of government during Question, the Congress MLAs created a ruckus and raised slogans.