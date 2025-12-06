Updated 6 December 2025 at 17:06 IST
Right To Disconnect Calls & Emails After Work Hours: What The New Bill Says | Top Points
The Right To Disconnect Bill mentions that according to a study, the constant monitoring of work related messages and emails, may overtax employees' brains leading to a condition called ‘info-obesity’. The Bill proposes digital detox centres and Employees’ Welfare Authority.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule's ‘Right to Disconnect Bill’ introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament which gives every employee the right to disconnect from work-related electronic communications has become a major talking point among most office-goers on Saturday. The private member's Bill aims to ensure a work-life balance and give employees a stress-free personal space especially in the current digital culture where office communication often transgress personal boundaries.
While the step seems to be progressive at the outset, especially at a time when a large proportion of Gen-Z, known to value clear personal-professional 'boundaries', is entering the work force, let us take a closer look at what the new Bill states:
- The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 proposed granting every employee the right to refuse work-related calls and emails outside working hours, with provisions for all related matters.
- The legislation seeks to impose sanctions at a rate of one per cent of the total remuneration of its employees on entities (companies or societies) for any non-compliance with the provisions of the Bill.
- The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill read, "Studies have found that if an employee is expected to be available round the clock, they tend to exhibit risks of over-work like sleep deprivation, developing stress and being emotionally exhausted. This persistent urge to respond to calls and emails (termed as 'telepressure'), constant checking of emails throughout the day, and even on weekends and holidays, is reported to have destroyed the work-life balance of employees."
- "According to a study, the constant monitoring of work related messages and emails, may overtax employees' brains leading to a condition called ‘info-obesity’." it further read.
- Every employee working during out-of-work hours mutually agreed, shall be entitled to overtime at the normal wage rate, the Bill states.
- The Bill provides for digital detox counselling services to increase awareness about reasonable use of digital communication tools, for professional and personal use.
- The Bill also provides for digital detox centres to free an employee from digital distractions and enable him to truly connect with the people around him.
- The Bill proposed the creation of an Employees’ Welfare Authority to ensure that workers are not compelled to entertain official communication beyond office hours or on holidays.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.