No Calls or Emails After Work Hours: A Look At ‘Right to Disconnect’ Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha By Supriya Sule

New Delhi: In a major push for work-life balance among workers and employees in India, Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has introduced a private member's Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament. A private bill, as introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, aimed at allowing employees from not entertaining work-related calls or emails outside the working hours.

The Bill, "The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025", seeks to impose sanctions at a rate of 1 per cent of the total remuneration of its employees on entities (companies or societies) for any non-compliance with the provisions of the Bill.

The NCP MP took to X and wrote "It aims to foster a better quality of life and a healthier work-life balance by reducing the "burnout caused by today's digital culture."

Work-Life Balance

During the argument, the minister said although digital and communication technology offer benefits in terms of work flexibility, it also carries a significant risk of eroding the boundaries between professional and personal life.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill further read, "Studies have found that if an employee is expected to be available round the clock, they tend to exhibit risks of over-work like sleep deprivation, developing stress and being emotionally exhausted. This persistent urge to respond to calls and emails (termed as 'telepressure'), constant checking of emails throughout the day, and even on weekends and holidays, is reported to have destroyed the work-life balance of employees"

The bill further argued that there's a need to respect the personal space of the employees by recognising their right to disconnect and not respond to their employer's calls, emails etc., during out-of-work hours.

The minister went on to add that if the employee agrees to work when he is out of work-hours, overtime pay at the same rate as his wage rate is also necessary to check the surge in unpaid overtime work, brought about by digital transformation.

Counselling Services

The Bill also mentions about the counselling services to increase awareness among employees and citizens, on reasonable use of digital and communication tools, for professional and personal use.

Furthermore, to free an employee from digital distractions and enable him to truly connect with the people around him, Bill provides for digital detox centres.

The bill concluded, "The Bill thus champions for the rights and welfare of employees, by mandating individual entities to negotiate out-of-hour service conditions with their employees, and upholding the right of employee to disconnect. The Bill seeks to recognise right to disconnect as a way to reduce stress and ease tension between an employees' personal and professional life.