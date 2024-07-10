Published 19:04 IST, July 10th 2024
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Permanent Appointment Of 3 Additional Judges Of Delhi High Court
The collegium, which also comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, recommended that seven additional judges of the Bombay High Court be appointed as permanent judges.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SC collegium recommends appointment of 3 additional judges of Delhi HC | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:03 IST, July 10th 2024