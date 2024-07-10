sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:26 IST, July 10th 2024

Three Nepali Family Members Killed in Road Accident Near India-Nepal Border in UP

The incident took place on Tuesday night in which Lal Bahadur (30), Govardhan Dharti (50) and Kalpana Shrestha (28) of a Nepalese family were killed.

Three Nepali Family Members Killed in Road Accident Near India-Nepal Border in UP | Image: representative
