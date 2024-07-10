Published 19:17 IST, July 10th 2024
Six Cows Die After Allegedly Eating Contaminated Millet In UP, Two Officials Suspended
District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Paisian said that in a government cowshed in Sharifpur village under Sambhal police station area, health of many cows suddenly deteriorated after allegedly eating contaminated millet.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Six Cows Die After Allegedly Eating Contaminated Millet In UP, Two Officials Suspended | Image: Representational
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
19:17 IST, July 10th 2024