Published 19:17 IST, July 10th 2024

Six Cows Die After Allegedly Eating Contaminated Millet In UP, Two Officials Suspended

District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Paisian said that in a government cowshed in Sharifpur village under Sambhal police station area, health of many cows suddenly deteriorated after allegedly eating contaminated millet.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Representational
19:17 IST, July 10th 2024