Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Found Unburned In Air India Plane Crash Debris, Video Surfaces

Ahmedabad: A viral video shows that a copy of the sacred text Shrimad Bhagavad Gita has been recovered unburned from the debris of the tragic Air India plane that crashed on June 12. The flight, AI-171, took off with 242 passengers onboard including former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani and crashed just seconds after it took off from the Ahmedabad airport. Only one passenger survived, making this one of India's deadliest aviation disasters.

As disaster management and state authorities are conducting a mammoth rescue and relief operation, a video has surfaced showing an unburned Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The clip, which has now gone viral, shows a man standing among the rubble at the crash site and flipping through the pages of a copy of the holy text. The book seems to be in near perfect condition with no pages torn or burned in the crash. The only visible damage seems to be ash on some of the pages, but besides that, the book was not harmed.

Netizens react to viral moment

The video has caught the attention of many online, while several others left stunned and amazed as to how the book could have survived the crash undamaged while others said it was a miracle and a symbol of faith.

Some reactions by netizens:

Air India Flight AI-171 took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport with 242 onboard and headed for the London Gatwick Airport. Tragically, shortly after take-off, the plane crashed in a hostel of BJ Medical College. There was only one survivor indentified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national seated on 11-A.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the crash site today in Ahmedabad, held a high level meeting with top officials at the airport. He also visited the trauma center of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet the victims and the 'miracle' survivor of the crash.