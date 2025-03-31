Who's Mridul Tiwari, Lamborghini Owned by This YouTuber Hit Two On Noida Footpath?

YouTuber Mridul Tiwari: In a shocking incident in the Electronic City of Uttar Pradesh, a driver of a Lamborghini owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari ran into two labourers sitting on the footpath near the M3M project in Noida’s Sector 94 on Sunday evening.

Who is Mridul Tiwari?

Born on July 8, 2008, in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, social media influencer The Mridul, whose real name is Mridul Tiwari, rose to fame with his skit videos since 2018.

The 24-year-old YouTuber has over 18 million subscribers on YouTube and has gained more than 3 million followers on Instagram over the years.

According to an Instagram post by Fusion Cars India, Tiwari became the proud owner of the Lamborghini Huracan in 2023.

Turn of events

The injured labourers, who were from Chhattisgarh , were immediately taken to a nearby hospital and are reported to be out of danger.