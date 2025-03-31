Who's Mridul Tiwari, Lamborghini Owned by This YouTuber Hit Two On Noida Footpath?

Updated March 31st 2025, 09:08 IST
YouTuber Mridul Tiwari: In a shocking incident in the Electronic City of Uttar Pradesh, a driver of a Lamborghini owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari ran into two labourers sitting on the footpath near the M3M project in Noida’s Sector 94 on Sunday evening.
Born on July 8, 2008, in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, social media influencer The Mridul, whose real name is Mridul Tiwari, rose to fame with his skit videos since 2018.
The 24-year-old YouTuber has over 18 million subscribers on YouTube and has gained more than 3 million followers on Instagram over the years.
According to an Instagram post by Fusion Cars India, Tiwari became the proud owner of the Lamborghini Huracan in 2023.
The injured labourers, who were from Chhattisgarh , were immediately taken to a nearby hospital and are reported to be out of danger.
According to reports, Tiwari's high-speed luxury car was sold to a broker named Deepak- who was the one driving at the time of the incident, around 3 to 4 months ago.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published March 31st 2025, 08:24 IST