German Shepherd First Beaten With Sticks Then Tied To Car, Dragged For Several Kms: Greater Noida Man's Brutal Act

Greater Noida: A gruesome and cruel act by a Greater Noida resident has surfaced, where he tied a pet dog to his car and dragged it for several kilometers just because the dog barked at his child and frightened him. The incident took place in Greater Noida’s Dankaur Town.

According to reports, the owner of a German Shepherd had tied his dog at the entrance of his house.

The dog barked upon seeing a child accompanied by another man. The child got scared by the barking and fell on the ground.

This enraged the child’s father, who first brutally beat the dog with sticks and later tied it to his car, dragging it for several kilometers.

The dog sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a local animal hospital and is currently being treated.

Following the incident, the dog’s owner filed a police complaint, stating that the accused, who had assaulted his pet, also threatened to kill the dog if such incidents continued in the future.

The complaint has been registered at Dankaur Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated.

Time and again, incidents have surfaced when people committed brutal acts on animals who cannot convey the pain they go through, out of rage.

Incidents have surfaced in the past like people throwing pet animals from balconies or thrashing them brutally just to satisfy their anger, resulting in life threatening injuries.

However, incidents have also been witnessed where dogs have taken unprovoked action, attacking small kids or lone people, resulting in grievous injuries, especially by street dogs or aggressive pet breeds including Pitbull, Boxer among others.

A few weeks ago, a video had surfaced when a pack of stray dogs attacked a teenage girl who was walking on a street inside a residential colony.