‘Get Pregnant’ To ‘End It’: Fresh Evidence Deepens Case Against Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Thiruvananthapuram: The controversy surrounding suspended Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil deepened on Tuesday after another set of audio clips and WhatsApp chats surfaced, in which the suspended legislator is allegedly heard pressuring a woman to become pregnant and later verbally harassing her when she told him she was one-month pregnant.

The emergence of these fresh clips has intensified the ongoing Crime Branch investigation. Earlier, an audio clip in which the MLA purportedly forced the same woman to undergo an abortion triggered a case under Sections 78 (stalking) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act relating to electronic harassment.

According to the newly surfaced WhatsApp exchanges, Mamkoottathil allegedly instructed the woman to “get ready to become pregnant” and explicitly told her not to use contraceptive pills. A subsequent audio clip records the woman informing the MLA that she is pregnant and detailing the physical difficulties she was experiencing. The MLA, allegedly responding dismissively, is heard saying that she is “not the only one in the world to get pregnant” and accuses her of “playing drama”.

Further audio recordings allegedly reveal the MLA insisting she terminate the pregnancy and threatening her with dire consequences if she refused. In one exchange, the woman confronts him, asking why she was asked to conceive if he now wanted the pregnancy ended, prompting an angry reaction from the legislator.

Mamkoottathil has reportedly refused to comment on the latest allegations, maintaining that the matter is under Crime Branch investigation.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, have refrained from reacting, reiterating that Mamkoottathil was removed from the party soon after the initial allegations surfaced. “He will face the legal consequences on his own,” a senior leader said.

