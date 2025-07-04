With Pagdi and Bandhgala, Ghanaian MPs Show Heartwarming Gesture, Wear Indian Attire During PM Modi’s Visit | Watch

In an heartwarming gesture, two Members of Parliament in Ghana wore traditional Indian attire during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Ghanaian Parliament.

Their outfits stood out and quickly became the highlight of the event, showing deep respect for Indian culture and the strong friendship between the two countries.

One male MP wore a "pagdi" (a traditional Indian turban) and a "bandhgala" (a closed-neck Indian suit), while a female MP proudly wear an elegant Indian attire.

The Speaker of Ghanaian Parliament, Alban Bagbin, noticed them and thanked them during his closing remarks, saying it showed true love and respect for India.

“I thank the members for showing their love for India, its people, and their culture,” he said, smiling.

The MPs’ gesture received loud applause from the entire Parliament, including PM Modi himself, who looked pleased and touched by the act.

During his speech, PM Modi spoke about the strong ties between India and Ghana, praising Ghana as a land of democracy, strength, and dignity. "It is a privilege to be in Ghana a land that radiates the spirit of democracy, dignity, and resilience," he said, extending greetings from 1.4 billion Indians.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was awarded one of Ghana’s highest honours the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana by President John Dramani Mahama, for his leadership and efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries. PM Modi said he accepted the award on behalf of the people of India.