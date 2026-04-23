'Ghar Me Gobar Bharwa Dunga': BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Served Notice For Shocking Threat To IPS Officer

Shivpuri: BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi was on Wednesday served a show cause notice by the party's Madhya Pradesh unit for his abusive and threatening remarks against an IPS officer.

The controversy is linked to an accident involving the MLA’s son, Dinesh Lodhi, who is accused of ramming a Thar vehicle into five people in Shivpuri district. Following the incident, police summoned him for questioning as part of the investigation.

The Accident

Last week, Dinesh Lodhi reportedly plowed his SUV into five people, including three on a motorcycle and two female pedestrians, in Shivpuri. Witnesses at the scene reported that the Thar, which bore "BJP MLA" branding instead of a license plate, struck the victims from behind.

In a video that quickly went viral, Dinesh Lodhi was seen arguing with the injured and bystanders rather than offering help. Lodhi was purportedly heard saying, “I was honking and using siren, why were you swerving?"

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While probing the accident, Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhar questioned the MLA’s son and initiated action under relevant laws, including issuing challans for violations.

Pritam Lodhi Threatens Police

Videos that later surfaced on social media showed Pritam Lodhi reacting angrily to the police action. In the clips, he is purportedly heard using objectionable language and issuing warnings to the officer, including remarks challenging his authority.

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He was heard saying that the SDOP has asked his son never to show his face in Karera again. He added, "I want to ask the SDOP, does Karera belong to your 'daddy'? Normally, I wouldn't say this, but now I want to make it clear... my son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections. If your 'daddy' has the guts, let him try to stop him.”

“I also want to remind the SDOP to take a look at our history. If you level false accusations against us, exert undue pressure, or conduct a biased investigation, we will not tolerate it, and we will certainly give you a fitting reply. I want to tell such officials, Stay within your limits; stay within your jurisdiction," he further said.

Asking the police to clarify who is “directing” them from Delhi, Lodhi said, “Agar 15 din me spashtikaran nahi diya to mai phir mai Karera SDOP ke bangle ko 10 hazaar aadmi ko le jaakar gobar se bharwa dunga (If it is not clarified within 15 days, I will take 10,000 men with me to Karera SDOP's bungalow and fill it with cow dung).”

Notice Served To Pritam Lodhi

Madhya Pradesh BJP served a show cause notice to Lodhi, asking him to clarify his position within three days.

The notice reads, “The conduct you displayed recently is highly objectionable. The conduct you engaged in is not in conformity with party discipline. Please submit your explanation within three days. Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action being taken against you.”

Pritam Lodhi represents the Pichhore constituency.