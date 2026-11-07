What Triggered the Ghaziabad's Vasundhara Police Outpost Blast? UP ATS Steps In After Delivery Boy Injured

Ghaziabad: A high-level investigation is currently underway after an explosion took place inside the Vasundhara police outpost on Friday in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, leaving a delivery executive injured. A team from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived at the Indirapuram Police Station on Saturday to investigate the reported blast alongside local police authorities.

Meanwhile, senior law enforcement officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Raj Karan Nayar and Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suryabali Maurya, along with a forensic team, also reached the Vasundhara police outpost to inspect the site where the explosion occurred late last night.

The blast transpired while two individuals were inside the police outpost facility. According to authorities, a sub-inspector attached to the outpost and a delivery boy who had just arrived at the location to drop off an item were present when the blast went off. The sudden force of the explosion shattered glass panels across the structure, with flying debris hitting the delivery worker and causing injuries.

Addressing the media on the initial findings and ongoing enquiries, Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya detailed the sequence of events and noted the presence of the two individuals inside the premises.

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“The exact nature of the object that caused the explosion will only be determined following an investigation. A sub-inspector from the Vasundhara police outpost and a delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the scene. The delivery boy sustained injuries from the shattered glass,” he said.

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