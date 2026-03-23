Ghaziabad Espionage Case: Woman Arrested as Key Player in Pakistani Spy Network

New Delhi: Police in Ghaziabad have arrested a woman named Meera, who investigators say played a central role in a Pakistani espionage module that was secretly operating across western India. Her arrest, along with Naushad Ali and a minor, has brought fresh revelations about how the network functioned and why she is considered one of its most crucial links.

According to officials, Meera ran an e‑rickshaw service in Mathura as a cover but was deeply involved in the supply of illegal weapons. She had direct contact with arms dealers and was part of the core group that communicated with the Pakistani handler, identified as Sarfaraz Sardar. Police sources say Meera’s name topped their list of suspects in the supply chain, and her influence extended from petty criminals to known gangsters.

The espionage ring relied on stolen SIM cards to live‑stream CCTV footage from sensitive locations, including Delhi Cantonment and Sonipat railway station. More than 200 photographs and videos were transmitted to Pakistan before the network was dismantled. Investigators believe over 100 stolen SIM cards were used, purchased for about Rs 1,000 each. Sohail Malik from Meerut, arrested earlier on March 14, is suspected of distributing these cards and was reportedly paid Rs 10,000 for each video clip he shared.

Financial records show that nearly Rs 15 lakh was funneled into the network through layered transactions designed to hide the source of funds. Small amounts were routed through multiple accounts, with intermediaries withdrawing cash and keeping commissions of up to 30 percent.

Advertisement

So far, 14 people have been arrested in connection with the case. Naushad Ali is believed to have recruited young men with skills in mobile repair and CCTV handling, many from poor backgrounds, lured with promises of money. But investigators say Meera’s arrest is the most significant, as she was embedded in the core of the network and maintained direct communication with the Pakistani handler.

Officials describe the espionage ring as highly compartmentalized, with members using VPNs and encrypted apps to mask their identities. For investigators, Meera’s capture offers a breakthrough in piecing together how Pakistan’s intelligence agency managed to infiltrate sensitive Indian sites using local operatives.

Advertisement