New Delhi: A devastating fire that tore through parts of Ghaziabad on April 16 left behind a trail of destruction, but also a story of compassion as more than 40 animals were rescued in a swift emergency response.

As flames engulfed the densely populated area, rescue efforts extended beyond people. Teams from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA) rushed to the site, working in hazardous conditions to locate animals trapped in the blaze.

According to responders, around 35 to 40 dogs and two cats were found in distress, many disoriented, dehydrated, and suffering from burns or shock. Immediate on-site care was provided, including food, water, and basic medical treatment. Several animals with more serious injuries were shifted to partner organisations for hospitalisation.

Chaotic scenes unfold

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes, with thick smoke reducing visibility and frightened animals hiding or unable to move.

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Volunteers navigated debris-filled lanes to reach them, often carrying them to safer areas for treatment. Calls grow for stronger animal disaster response.

'Animals are often left behind in emergency operations...'

In an interaction with Republic TV, Dr Mini Aravindan, Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs at PETA India, stressed the urgent need to include animals in disaster planning. “In fire disasters and natural disasters and other emergencies, animals are too often left behind. This must change. PETA India is ever-ready to play a supportive role and we urge the Animal Welfare Board of India and State Boards to take steps to ensure that animal rescue is built into disaster response policies alongside human rescue efforts. Fire departments across the country must have dedicated animal rescue units, proper equipment, and trained personnel to safely rescue animals affected by fires and other emergencies. Similarly, other response units can have teams experienced in animal care. An emergency response system that helps all victims would align with our Constitutional mandate to have compassion for all living beings.”

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