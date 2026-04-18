TCS Nashik Case Probe: Nida Khan’s Location Remains A Mystery As Husband’s Lead Ends at Locked Door

New Delhi: Accused in the alleged Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) forced conversion case, Nida Khan has reportedly been evading arrest for a week, as per media reports.

While police track her movements, her husband’s conflicting statements regarding her location have further complicated the search.

Notably, two months ago, Khan was transferred from TCS Nashik to the firm’s Mumbai offices in Malad and Hiranandani. This relocation happened alongside her husband, Moin Naveed Iqbal Khan, starting a new position as a logistics officer for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Mumbra, Thane.

After her name emerged in the case, Khan was suspended from her position and reportedly went into hiding. During questioning on Friday, her husband claimed she had left their residence on April 14 to stay with a relative, as per reports.

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However, upon arriving at the relative's home, officers found the premises locked. Additionally, both Khan and the relative had their mobile phones switched off, further stalling the investigation.

Sources later revealed that Khan's husband told police that her aunt, Noorie Sheikh, had taken her to Nashik earlier in the week. He further claimed to be currently unaware of her precise whereabouts.

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How the row erupted?

The investigation gained nationwide attention after the Nashik police registered an FIR based on a complaint by a 23-year-old BPO employee.

She accused her senior colleague, Danish Shaikh, of engaging in a sexual relationship under the false pretext of marriage in 2022, despite being already married.

The case was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained by deceitful means), Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 299 (deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and Section 3(5) (joint liability).

According to police reports, Nida Khan- the sister of Danish Sheikh- is accused of making disparaging comments about the complainant’s religion and pressured her to convert.

As the probe deepened, seven more women stepped forward to report mental and sexual harassment by senior staff, claiming the HR department ignored their grievances. These incidents reportedly spanned from February 2022 through March 2026.

Seven employees have been arrested, including six men and a woman HR head.