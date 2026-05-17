Ghaziabad Horror: 80-Year-Old Man Hacks Wife to Death With Axe, Surrenders Before Police

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old man hacked his 72-year-old wife to death with an axe in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district before reportedly walking into a nearby police station and surrendering.

The incident took place in Rawli Kala village in the Muradnagar area during the early hours of the morning.

The accused, identified as Harpal, reached the Rawli police chowki around 4 am and informed officers that he had attacked his wife, Urmila, with an axe.

Following the confession, police teams immediately rushed to the house and began an investigation. Officials found the elderly woman lying on a cot with severe injuries near her head and ear, and she was rushed to the Muradnagar Community Health Centre in critical condition, but doctors later declared her dead during treatment.

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Police have taken the body into custody and initiated legal proceedings.

Frequent Disputes, Mental Health Angle Under Probe

The elderly couple originally belonged to the Morta Kabristan area and had been staying at their daughter’s house in Rawli village.

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At the time of the incident, their grandsons Kunal and Ajay were reportedly present inside the house, while their parents had gone to Meerut.

According to preliminary findings, Harpal and Urmila were sleeping outside the house on the night of the incident when the alleged attack took place.

He was reportedly mentally unstable and had frequent arguments with his wife, as he allegedly suspected her of having an illicit relationship.

The victim’s grandson Kunal reportedly told police that his grandfather’s mental condition had not been stable for some time and disputes between the couple were common in recent months.