Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway to Connect 9 Districts, Cut Travel Time to 5.5 Hours, Boost Connectivity in UP

Updated March 31st 2025, 23:57 IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a massive boost in road infrastructure with the construction of the 380-kilometre Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway. Developed under the Green Highway Policy, the expressway will significantly reduce travel time between Ghaziabad and Kanpur to just 5 hours and 30 minutes, compared to the current eight-hour journey.
The ambitious project aims to ease traffic congestion, promote economic growth, and enhance connectivity between key cities in the state. Once completed, it will provide seamless travel between Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur, benefiting millions of commuters and businesses.
The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will pass through nine districts in Uttar Pradesh:
This extensive route will provide better travel options for residents, boost tourism, and facilitate business growth. The improved road connectivity is expected to create new opportunities for industrial and commercial expansion in these districts.
Also Read: Cylinder Blast Triggers Massive Firecracker Explosion In South 24 Parganas: 4 Children Among 7 Dead
The expressway is expected to be completed by 2026 and will initially be constructed as a four-lane highway, with provisions to expand it to six lanes in the future.
As a greenfield expressway, the project will incorporate tree plantations and eco-friendly initiatives to align with the Green Highway Policy. These measures reflect the government's commitment to sustainable development while enhancing road infrastructure.
A major highlight of the Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway is its planned connectivity to Jewar Airport in Noida, making it easier for passengers to reach the international airport.
Additionally, the expressway will be linked to:
These connections will strengthen Uttar Pradesh's transportation network, improving mobility between major cities and economic hubs.
The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway is a landmark infrastructure project that will reshape transportation and economic development in Uttar Pradesh. By reducing travel times, linking key districts, and supporting future expansion, this expressway will play a crucial role in the state's progress.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published March 31st 2025, 23:57 IST