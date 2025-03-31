Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway to Connect 9 Districts, Cut Travel Time to 5.5 Hours, Boost Connectivity in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a massive boost in road infrastructure with the construction of the 380-kilometre Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway. Developed under the Green Highway Policy, the expressway will significantly reduce travel time between Ghaziabad and Kanpur to just 5 hours and 30 minutes, compared to the current eight-hour journey.

The ambitious project aims to ease traffic congestion, promote economic growth, and enhance connectivity between key cities in the state. Once completed, it will provide seamless travel between Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur, benefiting millions of commuters and businesses.

Expressway to Pass Through Nine Key Districts

The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway will pass through nine districts in Uttar Pradesh:

Ghaziabad Hapur Bulandshahr Aligarh Kasganj Farrukhabad Kannauj Unnao Kanpur

This extensive route will provide better travel options for residents, boost tourism, and facilitate business growth. The improved road connectivity is expected to create new opportunities for industrial and commercial expansion in these districts.

Construction to be Completed by 2026

The expressway is expected to be completed by 2026 and will initially be constructed as a four-lane highway, with provisions to expand it to six lanes in the future.

As a greenfield expressway, the project will incorporate tree plantations and eco-friendly initiatives to align with the Green Highway Policy. These measures reflect the government's commitment to sustainable development while enhancing road infrastructure.

Links to Key Highways and Jewar Airport

A major highlight of the Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway is its planned connectivity to Jewar Airport in Noida, making it easier for passengers to reach the international airport.

Additionally, the expressway will be linked to:

National Highway 9 (NH-9) in the north

Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway (62.7 km) in the south

These connections will strengthen Uttar Pradesh's transportation network, improving mobility between major cities and economic hubs.