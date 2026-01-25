Ghaziabad Man Arrested for Alleged Sacrilege After Performing 'Wazu' at Golden Temple

New Delhi: A Muslim man from Ghaziabad has been arrested after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) lodged a complaint alleging that he performed wazu by rinsing his mouth with holy water from the sacred sarovar inside the premises of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).

According to the SGPC, the incident took place on the 13th of last month, when the young man entered the Golden Temple complex along with four others and remained inside for nearly 20 minutes. The matter came to light after the man allegedly uploaded a video on social media on the 16th, prompting SGPC authorities to initiate an internal probe.

SGPC legal advisor Advocate Amanbir Singh Siali said that CCTV footage reviewed by the committee showed the man rinsing his mouth with water from the holy sarovar. “The internal investigation revealed that the young man entered Sri Harmandir Sahib with the intention of committing sacrilege,” Siali said.

He further stated that CCTV visuals do not show the man paying obeisance or offering prayers at any point during his time inside the complex. “There were five young men in total. Based on the findings, we have today filed a formal complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar,” the SGPC legal advisor added.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, who has been identified as a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are examining the viral video, CCTV footage, and the role of others who accompanied him.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the intent behind the act and whether additional individuals were involved. Security has been tightened, and SGPC has urged devotees to maintain peace while the legal process takes its course.