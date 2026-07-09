Ghaziabad Rain Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Man Dies of Electrocution Near Transformer in Indirapuram Amid Waterlogging

A 22-year-old man died allegedly after receiving an electric shock during heavy monsoon rain in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area on Wednesday. Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that waterlogging near an electrical transformer may have led to the fatal incident.

Victim Identified as Madhya Pradesh Resident

The deceased was identified as Bablu, also known as Narendra Kachi, a resident of Village Bada Mahwa in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh. Police said he worked as a cleaning and maintenance worker at a nearby residential property.

Incident Took Place Near Gyan Khand Park

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According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 3 pm near Gyan Khand Park-1.

Residents said Bablu had just walked out of the park through an iron gate when he suddenly collapsed in rainwater collected outside the gate.

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A transformer located close to the gate is suspected to have leaked electricity into the water, causing the electrocution.

Locals Unable to Rescue Him Immediately

Videos of the incident, including CCTV footage and clips recorded by people at the spot, have surfaced on social media. The CCTV footage reportedly shows Bablu walking out of the park before falling into the water.

People nearby could not immediately help him as they feared that electric current was flowing through the water.

After the power supply was switched off, residents pulled him out and rushed him to LYF Hospital in Gyan Khand-1, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Begin Investigation

Police said they received information about the incident through the 112 emergency helpline after the victim was taken to the hospital.

Officials from the Abhay Khand police outpost reached the hospital, where Bablu’s family identified his body.

Police said he was found lying near the transformer area, and based on statements from residents, the death appears to have been caused by electrocution.

Probe Into Possible Negligence

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident. Authorities are also examining whether any negligence in maintaining electrical equipment or safety measures during the monsoon contributed to the tragedy.