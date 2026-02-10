Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Debt, 3 Wives, 3BHK Flat, 9 Slept In One Room; Chilling New Details Emerge

Ghaziabad: The investigation into the tragic deaths of three sisters who jumped from the ninth floor of their Bharat City apartment last Wednesday has taken a dark and complex turn.

While initial reports focused on a supposed gaming addiction, recent police findings have discovered a household defined by financial ruin, a complicated web of serial marriages, and an unexplained, mysterious death from the past.

A House of Secrets

Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) were found dead early Wednesday morning on the pavement below their balcony.

Inside the flat, investigators found a cramped living situation in which Chetan Kumar, his three wives, Sujata, Heena, and Tina, and their five children reportedly slept in a single room of the three-bedroom apartment.

Despite Kumar’s claim that he married Heena because Sujata could not conceive, his eldest daughter with Sujata is 16 years old, providing his timeline is logically incorrect.

"Kumar (the girls' father) has been changing statements. He tried to hide his marriage to Tina initially," a senior police officer said.

Cover-up, Serial Marriages

Chetan's marital structure itself has come under intense scrutiny. Police reveal that Sujata and Heena are biological sisters, whom Kumar married in 2010 and 2013, respectively. In 2023, he married Tina, a former employee.

"He said that he married Hina because Sujata couldn't conceive", ACP Singh said. As per Kumar's testimony, he married Sujata in 2010, her sister Hina in 2013 and Tina, who had converted from Islam, in 2023.

However, Kumar's timeline and reasons for marrying Hina don't add up, as Sujata's daughter at the time of her death is believed to be 16.

Asked how he managed to marry three women without divorcing any of the previous wives, the ACP said, "The women had apparently consented to the marriages. No one complained."

With Hina, he had two daughters (14 and 12), both died by 'suicide' along with Sujata's elder daughter, allegedly jumping off from the ninth floor of the building.

Tina, the youngest of the wives, 22, has a three-year-old daughter with him. "She had worked with Kumar in the past. So far, it has emerged that the other wives consented to this marriage too," the ACP said.

Adding to the gravity of the probe is the revelation of a previously overlooked death.

In 2018, another sister of Sujata and Heena reportedly fell to her death from a balcony while visiting the family.

At the time, the incident was dismissed as an accident, and no police complaint was filed.

Furthermore, records show a live-in partner of Kumar also died after falling from a roof in 2015, a case previously closed as a suicide, but now being revisited by investigators for patterns of domestic distress.

Financial Ruin vs. Digital Escape

Authorities are now reviewing the "Korean obsession" cited by Kumar as a potential psychological escape from reality.

Kumar, a stockbroker, is reportedly carrying a debt of Rs 2 crore. Apart from selling his daughters' mobile phones to pay the power bill, he has not sent the girls to school since the 2020 pandemic. Neighbours noted they were rarely seen outside and lived in near-total isolation.

To determine the events leading up to the tragedy, the phone of the minors, one of which was sold off just 15 days before the incident, has been traced and sent for forensic analysis to determine what happened in the final hours.

Chilling Diary Entries

A 30-page diary recovered from the room reveals frustration after their access to Korean drama and K-Pop music was cut off. While Kumar claims the girls were addicted to "task-based Korean love games," the diary suggests they were heartbroken over the confiscation of their mobile phones which included their "Korean world."

"Did we live in this world to get beaten by you? Death would be better for us than beatings," one entry reads.

The sisters even renamed themselves, Maria, Aliza, and Cindy, and expressed resentment that their parents were forcing their youngest half-sister to watch Bollywood instead of the K-Pop culture they cherished.