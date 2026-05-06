Ghaziabad Woman Alleges Organized Conversion Network, Names Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui in Complaint

A detailed criminal complaint filed by an MBA student in Ghaziabad has uncovered a shocking account of alleged deceit, forced religious conversion, and torture. The victim, who has approached the local police for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, claims she was lured into a "love trap" via Facebook by a man who hid his true identity to start a relationship in 2012.

According to the complaint, what began as a social media friendship quickly spiraled into a months-long nightmare of confinement and indoctrination. The woman alleges that she was taken to various madrasas across Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, where she was pressured to convert to Islam. The victim further claims she was subjected to multiple "nikahs" (marriages) and forced to undergo the practice of ‘Halala’. In one instance, she alleges that a sum of ₹2 lakh was paid to facilitate a specific marriage arrangement.

The victim has identified several individuals in her complaint, including Khalid Husain and Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, suggesting the existence of an organized network operating through religious institutions to carry out illegal conversions. The narrative details a pattern of extreme physical abuse and psychological terror; the woman claims her hand was fractured during a violent assault in the Loni area and that she has faced repeated threats to her life and the safety of her family.

Seeking urgent protection, the victim has requested the police to register a formal FIR and establish a high-level SIT to dismantle the alleged network. Ghaziabad police have confirmed that a preliminary inquiry is currently underway to verify the allegations and determine the next legal steps in this sensitive case.