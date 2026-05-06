Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Urges CM Majhi For Justice After Man Kills Brother’s Wife In Front of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep anguish over a gruesome murder in Ganjam district, where a 21-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly hacked to death in front of her three-year-old daughter.

In a strongly worded letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Patnaik called the incident a heinous crime that has shocked the state's conscience.

Protest for Justice

The victim, identified as Puja Swain, was staging a dharna (protest) in front of her partner's house in Kharida village, under the Hinjili police limits.

Reports indicate that Puja was seeking recognition and rights for her daughter after being abandoned by her partner, Chintu Gouda.

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On Tuesday afternoon, while Puja was sitting with her toddler, she was brutally attacked with an axe.

The accused has been identified as Litu Gouda, the partner's brother.

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Heart-wrenching visuals from the scene showed the three-year-old girl crying beside her mother’s lifeless body, an image that has since sparked massive outrage across Odisha.

Patnaik Demands Immediate Action

In his letter to CM Majhi, who also holds the Home Portfolio, Patnaik highlighted the traumatic nature of the crime and questioned the administrative lapses that led to the tragedy.

"The visual of a 3-year-old child crying beside her mother's body has shocked the conscience of Odisha," Patnaik wrote.

"I urge you to direct the police to arrest all accused immediately and provide immediate state care, compensation, and rehabilitation for the daughter who witnessed the crime."

The BJD president further demanded a probe into why preventive action was not taken by the local police, given that the victim was openly sitting in protest seeking protection and justice before the attack.

Police Investigation Underway

The Hinjili Police have since detained Litu Gouda and seized the weapon used in the crime.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive may have been honour-related or a reaction to the victim speaking to local media about her abandonment, which the in-laws reportedly perceived as a slight to their reputation.