'Jai Shree Ram': Video Shows BJP Supporters Applying Tilak On Portraits of Mother Teresa, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, SC Bose In Bengal

Kolkata: A video has surfaced showing BJP supporters applying tilak on the portraits of several prominent historical figures, including Mother Teresa, netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekanand and Raja Ram Mohan Roy. The video surfaced days after the BJP swept the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 206 of the 294 assembly seats in its first-ever victory in the state.

The video showed BJP supporters chanting “Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shree Ram” while one man applied tilak on the portraits. Chants of “Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi” was also heard in the video.

The incident is reportedly from Asutosh College.

Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) shared the video on social media, condemning the action of BJP workers. The party described the act as "defacing" the portraits of the iconic figures, calling it "not merely an act of vandalism" but a direct insult to the cultural legacy of Bengal.

Advertisement

In a post on X, TMC said, “It exposes the complete absence of respect for the towering icons who shaped our rich history with compassion and humanity. This growing culture of hatred and intolerance strikes at the heart of Bengal’s identity and values.”

The party added, “This is NOT the Bengal that generations fought to build and protect. People will not forgive, people will not forget.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BJP has announced Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal. He is expected to take oath on Saturday, coinciding with Rabindra Jayanti celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, a symbolic moment the BJP is likely to project as the beginning of a new political era in Bengal.