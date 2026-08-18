Girl Killed, Body Stuffed in Suitcase: 16-Year-Old’s Murder by Cousin Shocks Burari

New Delhi: Delhi Police have recovered the body of a 17-year-old girl from inside a suitcase in the Ajit Vihar area of Burari, with a relative of the deceased arrested in connection with the suspected murder, officials said.

The case came to light after the Special Staff of the Outer North district received information about the alleged killing. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap and apprehended the suspect, who was subsequently questioned in connection with the case.

According to police, during sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in the killing and subsequently led investigators to a location in Ajit Vihar, Burari, where the body had been concealed inside a suitcase.

Police recovered the body at the instance of the accused and initiated the necessary legal proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which is expected to help investigators establish the circumstances and cause of death.

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The accused, who is a relative of the deceased, has been taken into custody and is being questioned as investigators work to establish the sequence of events leading to the alleged murder.

The matter has been handed over to Burari Police Station, where an FIR is being registered and further investigation is underway.

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Police are examining forensic and other evidence collected from the spot and are questioning the accused to determine the motive behind the killing.

Investigators are also working to establish when and where the girl was allegedly killed and how her body was transported and concealed in the suitcase.

Officials are examining available evidence to corroborate the accused's statements and establish the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The incident has raised concerns in the locality, while the investigation remains underway. Police are expected to gather further evidence through forensic examination and questioning as they piece together the events leading to the recovery of the body.

According to reports, the murder had not been reported earlier and came to the attention of the police through a tip-off received by the Special Staff. The subsequent arrest and recovery of the body led to the case being formally taken up by Burari Police.