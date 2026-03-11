Updated 11 March 2026 at 23:20 IST
Panic Erupts As Gunshot Fired At Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary
A firing incident was reported on Wednesday at a wedding function being attended by Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary. One person has been arrested.
- India News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Jammu: Panic erupted at a wedding event in Jammu after a gunshot was fired at the venue on Wednesday. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah and Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary were present at the function when the shooting took place.
One person has been arrested.
Further details into the matter are awaited.
Advertisement
This is a developing story…
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 11 March 2026 at 23:07 IST