Girls Asked to Undress for Menstrual Check at School After Blood Stain Found in Bathroom

Shahapur: In a deeply disturbing incident, several girl students from classes 5 to 10 were allegedly made to undress for a physical check after blood stains were discovered in a school bathroom.

The incident took place on Tuesday at RD Damani School, Shahapur located in Maharashtra’s Thane district and has triggered widespread outrage among parents.

According to sources, school authorities summoned all girl students from classes 5 to 10 to the bathroom after spotting drops of blood. The students were reportedly questioned about their menstrual cycles and, in some cases, were asked to remove their underwear for inspection.

Several students were left traumatized by the experience and later informed their parents, who responded with anger and disbelief.

The following day, a large number of parents gathered at the school premises and staged a protest, demanding accountability and action against those responsible.

Local police have since registered a case and initiated an investigation. The school principal is currently being questioned in connection with the incident.

Parents have strongly condemned the school’s actions, calling them a gross invasion of privacy and a violation of basic human dignity. Many have demanded strict punishment for those involved, along with assurances that such incidents will never recur.