Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Tragic Video Shows Mother Crying For Help As Son Drowns

Gujarat: After a section of a 40-year-old bridge collapsed in Vadodara district, Gujarat, on Wednesday morning, four vehicles fell into the Mahisagar River, resulting in the deaths of nine people. Among the heart-wrenching moments that emerged online was a mother's desperate plea for help to save her drowning son.

Bystanders recorded her anguish as she stood in chest-deep water, repeatedly shouting, "Maro (son), doobi gayo (my son has drowned)."

The Bridge Gave Way During Peak Traffic Hours

A section of the 40-year-old Gambhira bridge in Padra taluk unexpectedly collapsed during peak morning traffic, resulting in nine fatalities.

Local residents reported that the bridge was in a dilapidated state and that their requests for repairs went unanswered. However, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel disputed this claim, stating that the bridge, constructed in 1985, had undergone periodic maintenance as needed. He added, "The exact reason behind the incident will be investigated."

In the aftermath of this tragic accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel assured the public that the local municipality, along with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's fire brigade team, was already at the accident site with boats and divers to assist with relief and rescue efforts, in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

The Road and Building Department has been instructed to conduct an immediate investigation into the incident.

PMO Announced Compensation

Following the tragic bridge collapse, the Prime Minister's Office expressed condolences to the victims' families. PMO has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 for the injured, funded by the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Disturbing Visuals from the Accident Site

As more footage from the scene emerged, eyewitnesses recounted hearing a loud cracking noise just moments before four vehicles, two trucks, a Bolero, and a pick-up van, plunged into the river.