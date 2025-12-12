‘Give Me My Identity, Give Me Justice’: Don Haji Mastan’s Daughter Appeals to PM Modi, Amit Shah for Justice After Alleged Abuse

New Delhi: The daughter of the late Mumbai underworld don Haji Mastan, Haseen Mastan Mirza, has made a public appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, pleading for justice after what she describes as decades of suffering and an unending legal struggle.

With folded hands, she has urged the central leadership to intervene so her long-pending case can be reopened.

Haseen has alleged that her husband married eight times and subjected her to continuous trauma. She also said that she was forced into child marriage at the age of 12 and later endured severe violence, including the murder of her daughter and assault that left her hair pulled out when she was only 23 years old. Despite these allegations, she claims the accused has not been appearing in court for years, leaving her case stuck in the system.

She states that her identity has repeatedly been questioned, with some claiming she is not Haji Mastan’s daughter. Responding to this, she says proof should be brought forward if anyone disputes her lineage. She asserts that her father’s name is her right and that denying her identity has become another form of injustice.

Haseen says she has neither a home nor financial support and has spent years running from one court date to another without resolution. She alleges that although she even lived briefly with her husband’s seventh wife at her daughter’s insistence, she was not given the Juhu bungalow she claims she was promised, nor any compensation.

In her plea to the prime minister, she expressed gratitude for the central government’s triple talaq law, calling it a landmark step that delivered justice to Muslim women. She believes that the same boldness shown in passing the law will help reopen her case and compel her husband to face the court.

“My husband is my maternal uncle’s son. He did a lot wrong to me. In the eight marriages he did, one is from Indore, one from Mumbai, and one from Pune, and yet he has ruined my life. I was forcibly married at the age of 12, just 12 years,” she said.