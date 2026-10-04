'Give Me Six Months': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Promises UCC Implementation

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday promised to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state within six months and bring stringent laws against what he described as “love jihad”, “land jihad” and religious conversion.

“I am giving you my word. Very soon, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, UCC will be implemented in West Bengal. I am giving you my word, give me six months,” Adhikari said.

He added, “After UCC, love jihad, land jihad and religious conversion. Strict, tough laws will be brought, and the work of stopping them will be done.”

Addressing an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to mark the birth centenary of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, Adhikari paid tribute to Singhal and said his ideology and struggle for the protection of religion should continue to inspire people.

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Recalling Singhal’s role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Adhikari said, “The Ram temple in Ayodhya has been built after a long struggle,” and recalled Singhal’s leadership in the movement.

Adhikari said the Hindu community had not been formed through the use of force, and said those who insulted Hinduism and Hindu society had eventually faced consequences.

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He said his government would protect Sanatan traditions, temples and India's cultural heritage while functioning within the framework of the Constitution.

“You can remain assured. The government will function keeping the Constitution at the forefront. But the government will not allow attacks on Indian culture, Sanatan traditions, maths and temples, and our heritage,” Adhikari said.

He also said the government would protect cows and ensure people could freely distribute the Gita, revive the practice of studying the Vedas and serve Tulsi Mata.

“Openly distribute the Gita. Openly bring back the habit of reading the Vedas. Openly tell people to serve Mata Tulsi. No one will stop you. It is the government's responsibility,” he said.

On Durga Puja, Adhikari said, “I have said that no Durga Puja inauguration will take place during Pitru Paksha.”

He also said he would send a card to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad for a programme on Mahalaya.

He further said that alcohol consumption would be completely prohibited in the state on Ashtami and that puja rituals would be conducted according to the timings prescribed in the panchang.

“Puja will be according to the scriptures. Puja will be according to the time given in the panchang,” he said.

Calling for vigilance and unity, Adhikari referred to the killings in Pahalgam and recounted his interaction with the families of victims. He alleged that the victims were targeted because of their religious identity.

Referring to those he said had demonstrated against the government's actions, Adhikari said, “This strength has to be uprooted completely.”

He called for people to remain “united” and “organised”, and said those in the administration had a responsibility to take action.

Adhikari also accused the previous administration of attempting to divide different communities and social groups in West Bengal, referring to Rajbanshi, Matua, Kurmi and tribal communities as well as Bengali and non-Bengali identities.

The Chief Minister further announced plans to develop the Gangasagar Mela to an international standard and invited the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to participate.