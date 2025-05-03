'Give Me Suicide Bomb...': Karnataka Minister Says He's Ready to Fight Pakistan in Viral Video

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Karnataka Housing and Minorities Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan made headlines for a controversial remark. During a press conference on Friday, Khan volunteered to go to Pakistan armed with a suicide bomb to fight against the neighboring country, should Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah allow him.

Khan stated, "We are Indians, we are Hindustanis. Pakistan has always been our enemy. If Modi, Amit Shah, and the government allow me, I am ready to go to Pakistan for war."

He further called on PM Modi and Shah to provide him with a suicide bomb, adding, "I will tie it to my body and go to Pakistan to fight them."

Earlier, Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left at least 26 people dead, including foreign tourists, and many others injured. He described the attack as a "heinous and inhuman act" and urged Indians to unite for national security.

On April 22, 2025, terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including foreign nationals. The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction of LeT, claimed responsibility for the attack, which also left many others injured.

The attackers, who had been scouting Pahalgam since early April, forced tourists to recite religious prayers and remove their trousers to identify their religion before executing Hindu men. A local pony operator who tried to intervene was also killed.

India Responds with Diplomatic Action

In response to the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, cutting Pakistan’s mission staff, and closing airspace to Pakistani airlines. Pakistan retaliated by suspending trade and closing airspace for Indian flights, further escalating tensions.

International Condemnation and Growing Security Concerns