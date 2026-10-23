Glitches In Over 10,000 Voter Entries In UP's Pilibhit Seat, 2 Poll Officials Suspended

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh election authorities have ordered legal action against two electoral registration officers (EROs) and the dismissal of a computer assistant after irregularities were detected in 10,470 voter-related entries in the Pilibhit Sadar Assembly constituency.

The discrepancies came to light during an investigation into complaints about errors in the electoral roll, including instances where entering a voter's Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number on the online portal reportedly displayed another person's details.

According to officials, a preliminary inquiry conducted through the Pilibhit district election administration confirmed discrepancies in the voter records. The authorities subsequently directed officials to correct the errors and initiate legal proceedings against those held responsible.

The action follows complaints raised by opposition parties over alleged manipulation of the electoral roll in the constituency.

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10,470 Approved Forms Under Scrutiny

According to the district administration, 13,779 Form 8 applications relating to corrections in the electoral roll were processed for the Pilibhit Sadar Assembly constituency between May 31 and August 29, 2026. Of these, 10,470 applications were approved, while 3,309 were rejected.

An inquiry found that the records supporting the applications were not available in either online or offline form, raising questions about compliance with the prescribed procedures for processing voter details.

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The administration has now ordered a fresh examination of all 10,470 approved applications to establish whether the corrections were carried out in accordance with the rules.

The investigation also examined the roles of officials who handled the applications during the relevant period. The entries were processed through the voter registration centre, while approvals were granted through the electoral registration officer's login.

The alleged procedural lapses have prompted action against the officials concerned.

Legal Action Against Officials

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's office directed that the concerned electoral registration officers and voter registration centre operator be removed from duties related to electoral rolls. It also ordered legal action under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The district administration subsequently confirmed that a case had been registered against two officials who had served as EROs during the relevant period and a computer assistant associated with the voter registration centre.

The officials named in reports on the case are Mayank Goswami, former SDM of Puranpur; Hemant Chaudhary, SDM of Amariya; and Anil Kumar, a computer assistant at the voter registration centre.

The administration has also initiated further scrutiny of the officials' responsibilities and the procedures followed while processing the applications.

Opposition Raises Questions Over Voter Records

The controversy escalated after the Congress and Samajwadi Party raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the Pilibhit Sadar electoral roll.

The Congress alleged that 13,150 voter names had been changed between July and September even though the corresponding EPIC numbers and serial numbers remained unchanged. The party also claimed that 884 names belonging to living voters had been deleted and that 2,600 people who did not reside in the constituency had been added to the list.

These figures represent allegations made by the opposition and are distinct from the 10,470 approved Form 8 applications now set to undergo fresh scrutiny.

The complaints prompted the election authorities to order an inquiry into the discrepancies. The preliminary findings subsequently led to action against the officials involved in handling the electoral roll.

Probe To Extend Beyond Pilibhit Sadar

The investigation is not limited to the Pilibhit Sadar constituency. The district election administration has ordered a detailed examination of the electoral rolls in the district's other Assembly constituencies, including Puranpur, Bisalpur and Barkhera.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer has also directed district election officers across the state to examine electoral rolls in their respective districts and submit reports within the stipulated period.

The authorities have directed the immediate correction of errors identified in the Pilibhit Sadar voter list. The fresh verification of the 10,470 approved applications is expected to help establish the extent of the discrepancies and determine whether further action is necessary.