Global Leaders Express Solidarity with PM Modi After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, world leaders reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey their condolences and express their unwavering support. These calls and messages reinforced global unity in the fight against terrorism.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Modi to express his deepest condolences for the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack.

He tweeted on X, saying, “I strongly condemn the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families. The United States stands with India in the fight against terrorism, and we will continue to support efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia also called Prime Minister Modi to strongly condemn the attack. In his message, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and tweeted on X, “The Australian people stand with India in this time of tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we remain committed to fighting terrorism together.”

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called Prime Minister Modi to condemn the terror attack and offer his condolences. He also tweeted on X, “Nepal stands with India in this difficult time. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We must unite against all forms of terrorism.”

Mauritius's Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius reached out to PM Modi, expressing his support. He tweeted on X, “Mauritius strongly condemns this barbaric act of terrorism. Our thoughts are with the victims, and we extend our full support to India in the fight against terror.”

King Abdullah II - Jordan

King Abdullah II of Jordan called Prime Minister Modi to offer his condolences and condemned the attack. He tweeted on X, “Terrorism must be condemned in all its forms. Jordan stands in solidarity with India and its people in this tragic moment.”

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan expressed his deep sorrow over the attack. He tweeted on X, “Japan stands firmly with India in the fight against terrorism. Our thoughts are with the victims, and we will continue to work together to eradicate this menace.”

France's President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his condolences to Prime Minister Modi, strongly condemning the terror attack. He tweeted on X, “France stands with India. This cowardly attack will not weaken our resolve to fight terrorism together. We offer our full support to India in this challenging time.”

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy called Prime Minister Modi to express her condolences. She tweeted on X, “Italy condemns the terror attack in Pahalgam. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. Together, we will continue to fight terrorism in all its forms.”

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also reached out to Prime Minister Modi, condemning the attack. He tweeted on X, “Egypt stands in full solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. Our deepest condolences to the victims and their families.”

Netherlands's Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands condemned the terror attack and expressed support for India. He tweeted on X, “The Netherlands strongly condemns this senseless attack. We are with India in the fight against terrorism, and we stand united in this battle.”

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom called Prime Minister Modi to express his condolences. He tweeted on X, “The UK stands with India in the fight against terrorism. Our thoughts are with those affected by this brutal attack.”

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa conveyed his condolences to Prime Minister Modi and condemned the attack. He tweeted on X, “Sri Lanka stands with India. We unequivocally condemn this act of terrorism and offer our deepest condolences to the victims.”

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed

President Mohamed bin Zayed of the UAE called Prime Minister Modi to offer his condolences and condemned the attack. He tweeted on X, “The UAE stands in solidarity with India during this tragic time. We condemn terrorism in all its forms.”

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian