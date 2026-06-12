Global Terrorist Syed Salahuddin, Three Hizbul Mujahideen Commanders Declared Proclaimed Offenders as J&K Police Act on Court Order

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday executed a court-issued proclamation order against Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and three of his associates, all accused of evading arrest in a decades-old terrorism case.

According to officials, the proclamation was carried out by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) following directions from the Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA (Special Judge under the NIA Act), Srinagar.

The order was issued under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)-2023 in connection with FIR No. 05/1996 registered at Police Station CIK.

Police identified Salahuddin, also known as Mohammad Yousuf Shah, as a resident of Soibugh in Budgam. He is a designated terrorist and heads the United Jihad Council (UJC), an umbrella group of terrorist outfits.

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The proclamation also named three other individuals; Ghulam Nabi Khan, alias Amir Khan, a resident of Liver Srigufwara in Anantnag, described as a Hizbul Mujahideen commander and designated terrorist.Sher Mohammad, known by the aliases Bahadur and Riaz, hailing from Malangam in Bandipora. Nasir Yousuf Qadri, a resident of Sheeltang in Dar Mohalla, Habba Kadal, Srinagar.

Salahuddin remains one of the dreaded terrorists linked to Kashmir’s insurgency. Once a candidate in the 1987 Assembly elections on a Muslim United Front ticket, he crossed into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after his arrest and release. He later rose to head the Hizbul Mujahideen and the United Jihad Council.

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Syed Salahuddin, who was designated a global terrorist by the United States in 2017, has long been accused of masterminding terrorist strikes and channelling funds to sustain insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigators allege that Salahuddin has played a central role in coordinating cross-border operations through the Hizbul Mujahideen and the United Jihad Council, both of which remain active despite international sanctions.

Officials further pointed out that his continued presence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) highlights the persistent difficulties faced by Indian agencies in securing his custody.

Despite multiple warrants and international pressure, Salahuddin has evaded arrest for decades, allegedly enjoying safe haven across the border. His name has surfaced repeatedly in dossiers linking him to recruitment drives, arms procurement, and the financing of terror networks that have destabilized the region.