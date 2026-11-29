New Delhi: Posters carrying the slogan ‘Go Back Congress’ appeared outside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s residence in Chennai on Sunday, November 29, as a high-level INDI bloc delegation led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meets the DMK chief over the proposed delimitation exercise.

Visuals from outside Stalin’s residence showed a woman holding a poster with the ‘Go Back Congress’ slogan. The posters appeared amid growing differences between the Congress and the DMK over the latter’s decision to support the Centre’s revised delimitation proposal.

The meeting between the INDI bloc leaders and Stalin is underway as the Congress leadership attempts to persuade the DMK to reconsider its position on the proposed legislation ahead of the special sitting of Parliament.

The delegation includes several senior opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDI bloc representatives. The leaders are seeking the DMK’s support in opposing the Centre’s proposed constitutional amendment bills linked to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation.

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The meeting comes a day after the DMK announced its decision to support the revised delimitation proposal, triggering differences within the opposition alliance. The party maintained that its decision followed the Centre's acceptance of its key demands, including protecting Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share in the Lok Sabha and maintaining the proportion of parliamentary representation among states based on the 1971 Census for the next 25 years.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier appealed to Stalin to join hands with the INDI bloc in opposing the proposed legislation. He argued that expanding the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats could allow the BJP and RSS to redraw India's electoral map to their advantage.

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Stalin, however, defended his party's position, maintaining that the DMK's decisions would continue to be guided by the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people. He also invoked freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman, saying history would judge the party as "Kattabommans and not Ettappans".

The Congress delegation's meeting with Stalin assumes significance as the opposition attempts to maintain a common position on delimitation ahead of the proposed legislation's introduction in Parliament on Monday, November 30.