'Go to Upset MPs' Homes, Apologise', OP Rajbhar Advises Akhilesh Yadav Amid SP Split Buzz

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday reiterated that the Samajwadi Party (SP) "split is definitely going to happen", suggesting that party chief Akhilesh Yadav should launch a 'Save Our MPs' campaign.

He claimed that a rebel faction of the party's dissident MPs would soon emerge under a Ballia leader.

In a post on X, Rajbhar wrote, "Ever since yesterday, everyone's been asking what's about to break in the SP? So listen! The rebel faction of SP's dissident MPs will be led by a 'red' from Uttar Pradesh's 'Rebel Land.'"

"And why wouldn't he? The way the SP office yesterday insulted Brahmins under the guise of a conference has deeply hurt the 'red' of 'Rebel Ballia.' The plan was already in place, but yesterday's incident has poured ghee into the fire. The split is definitely going to happen," he added.

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Rajbhar also targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, advising him to focus on retaining his party leaders rather than engaging in social media politics.

"The way the entire Saifai family jumped into abusing me and issuing clarifications over one of my reactions--it's far better for Akhilesh Babu to drop this Twitter, such-and-such, and PC-style leadership, and instead launch a 'Save Our MPs' campaign," Rajbhar said.

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"And go to the homes of the upset and disappointed MPs to apologise to them," he added.

The remarks come after the political temperature in Uttar Pradesh rose sharply on Wednesday after Rajbhar claimed that a "major political realignment" was underway within the Samajwadi Party (SP), triggering a war of words between the ruling alliance and the opposition ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

He asserted that political developments in Uttar Pradesh have now taken centre stage ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The state minister alleged that individuals join political parties based on personal interest, while making a pointed remark on alleged outreach involving Samajwadi Party leaders.

"Only when someone is ready to be bought, will people buy them. Don't keep your attention only on Maharashtra; it is UP's number now," Rajbhar said.

He further asserted that political developments in Uttar Pradesh have now taken centre stage as parties gear up for the 2027 Assembly polls.

Rajbhar's explosive remarks, coupled with claims from BJP leaders that several Samajwadi Party MPs were ready to switch sides, sparked fresh speculation about possible unrest within the opposition party.

However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and several party leaders strongly rejected the allegations, calling them politically motivated attempts to distract from issues facing the BJP government.

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has also claimed that several MPs of the Samajwadi Party (SP) are "ready to break away", asserting that the ruling party is "not willing to create a split" in the Opposition party.

Maurya's remarks come after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that a "major political realignment" was underway within the Samajwadi Party (SP), triggering a war of words between the ruling alliance and the opposition ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Further, he criticised the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and asserted that his cycle will not be able to lead the Samajwadi Party, and it will never make it to the corridors of power.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Keshav Maurya said, "25-26 MPs of the Samajwadi Party are ready to break away, but we are not breaking them away at all. We know that they will themselves break away from the party..."