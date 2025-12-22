Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Court Extends Police Remand of Luthra Brothers Till December 26

Goa: A Mapusa court on Monday extended the police remand of the Luthra brothers - Saurabh and Gaurav till December 26. The Luthra brothers are co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, in which 25 people died, and several others were injured in a fire on December 6.

Their custody was extended by the Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court. Also, the Mapusa JMFC Court remanded Ajay Gupta to 14 days' Judicial Custody. Gupta is the third partner of Birch by Romeo Lane.

Earlier, on December 16, the Luthra brothers were brought from Delhi to Goa after being deported from Thailand. A Delhi court had granted the Goa Police a 48-hour transit remand of the accused after they landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.

On December 17, the court produced the accused before the Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court after they were arrested at Delhi airport. The court had granted 5-day police custody of the brothers.

According to advocate Vishnu Joshi, representing the victim's families, told ANI that new revelations have come forward, with police alleging that the trade licence and other related documents of the brothers were forged.

The fire at the Arpora nightclub on December 6 that claimed 25 lives, with the government initiating criminal proceedings against the club owners over alleged negligence and violation of mandatory safety norms.

According to the Goa police, the firework event was organised at the club without proper fire safety equipment and other essential safety gadgets. The police said the custodial presence of the accused in Goa was required at a critical stage of the investigation.

Placing its submissions before the Patiala House Court, the Goa Police said the accused are the main owners and partners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in North Goa's Arpora area and had ultimate control over the operation of the club, including safety arrangements, permissions and events held at the premises.

The Luthra brothers, despite knowing that the restaurant lacks emergency exit doors on the ground or deck floors for evacuation in an emergency, organised the fire show, police said.