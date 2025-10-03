Goa Celebrates Swachh Bharat Diwas on Gandhi Jayanti to Promote Cleanliness and Sustainability

Panaji: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Department of Urban Development and the Goa State Urban Development Agency organised the Swachh Bharat Diwas programme to promote cleanliness and sustainability in the state.

The event was graced by Vishwajit Rane, Minister for Health, Goa, who performed the lamp-lighting ceremony along with other dignitaries.

Goa has made notable progress under Prime Minister Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. All 13 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have achieved ODF+ (Open Defecation Free) status, while Panaji has been recognised as a Water+ and Garbage-Free City. Initiatives such as Clean Coast–Clean Goa have further strengthened the state’s sanitation efforts.

During the event, Minister Vishwajit Rane pledged to use his salary wherever needed for public welfare. “I have decided to give each of the city’s 54 sanitation workers ₹20,000 from my personal contribution, to ensure good work is carried on for Goa,” Rane said.

The programme was attended by Yetindra M. Maralkar, Secretary of Urban Development; Brijesh Manerkar, Director of Urban Development; and other senior officials.