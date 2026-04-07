Goa Crash: Woman Killed, Colleague Critical After Mini Cooper Crashes Into Bike; Businessman’s Son Arrested

Panaji: A 23-year-old woman working at a five-star hotel was killed and her male colleague left critically injured after a speeding luxury car allegedly rammed into their motorcycle in North Goa’s Dona Paula area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as 22-year-old Darius Dias, was arrested on Monday, a day after the late-night accident that has sparked outrage over reckless driving in the coastal state.

According to police, Dias was allegedly behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper when he crashed into the two-wheeler carrying the victims on Sunday night. The impact of the collision proved fatal for the woman, while her colleague sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Investigators said the car involved in the crash was fitted with a temporary registration plate, typically used before a vehicle is officially registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Authorities are now probing the circumstances under which the vehicle was being driven and whether traffic norms were violated.

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Preliminary findings suggest overspeeding may have played a role in the accident, though officials said a detailed forensic examination and eyewitness accounts will help establish the sequence of events.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to rash and negligent driving causing death. Police are also examining whether additional charges, such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder, may be invoked depending on the outcome of the investigation.

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The incident has once again brought focus on road safety concerns in Goa, particularly involving high-end vehicles and young drivers. Locals have demanded stricter enforcement of traffic laws and accountability in such cases.