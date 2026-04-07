Manipur Violence: Two Children Killed in Bomb Attack by Kuki Militants in Manipur's Bishnupur

Imphal: Violence flared up once again in Manipur on Monday, with two children killed in a bomb attack in Bishnupur district and fresh firing reported from Ukhrul, intensifying tensions in the already volatile state.

The deadly incident took place in the early hours of April 7 at Tronglaobi village in Bishnupur district. Suspected Kuki militants allegedly launched a bomb attack around 1:05 am, targeting residential areas while villagers were asleep. One of the explosives struck a house where a minor child was sleeping beside his mother, leaving the child critically injured. The injured child, along with another minor, later succumbed to their injuries, officials confirmed.

The attack has triggered widespread outrage among locals, with angry residents staging protests and blocking the Moirang Police Station, demanding immediate action and enhanced security in the region.

Meanwhile, fresh violence was reported from Litan area under Ukhrul district, where armed Kuki group members allegedly opened fire towards Tangkhul Naga villages, including Sikiphung and Leingangching. Sources on the ground claim that Kuki civilians were first evacuated to safer locations, particularly Lamlai Chingphei village, before the firing began.

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Visuals circulating from the area reportedly show vehicles being used to move civilians out of Mongkot Chepu Kuki villages. Soon after the evacuation, gunfire was directed towards nearby Naga villages, further escalating fears of targeted attacks and retaliation.

A local MLA strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a “heinous act of terrorism” allegedly carried out by Kuki militants. He said the incident took place around 1:05 am when a mother and her two minor children were asleep in their home. Expressing deep grief, the MLA paid tribute to the victims-a five-year-old boy and a five-month-old baby girl-who lost their lives in the blast. He extended his condolences to the bereaved family and asserted that such inhuman acts have no place in society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

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The back-to-back incidents underline the fragile security situation in Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic tensions and sporadic violence for months. Security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, and operations are likely to be intensified to prevent further escalation.

Authorities have yet to issue a detailed official statement on both incidents, but sources indicate that investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the attacks.