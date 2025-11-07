Goa Government Empowers District Magistrates with NSA Powers Amid Rising Gang Violence

New Delhi: The Goa government has taken a strong step to deal with rising gang violence. It has given special powers under the National Security Act (NSA) to the district magistrates of North Goa and South Goa. These powers will be in force for three months.

The decision was made because of recent fights and attacks between gangs. These gangs are believed to be part of organised crime. The violence has raised serious safety concerns in the state, which is popular with tourists.

The order was issued by Manthan Manoj Naik, undersecretary of the Home Department. It allows the collectors of both districts to detain people who may harm public peace or state security. Under the NSA, a person can be held without formal charges or trial for up to 12 months.

The police had asked for these powers. They said the usual law, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), was not enough. In a letter to the Home Department, the Director General of Police (DGP) said many people had been arrested since August 1, 2025. But these arrests did not stop the violence.

Advertisement

The DGP wrote, “In these conditions, it is necessary to give NSA powers to the district magistrates. This will help prevent actions that disturb public order.”

The government agreed. The order states that for three months, magistrates can apply Section 3(2) of the NSA in their respective areas.

Advertisement

This move gives the authorities more power to act quickly. They can now prevent troublemakers from escalating the situation. Some people may worry about the misuse of these powers. But officials say it is needed to keep Goa safe.